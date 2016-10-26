Your Mayors: Paavo Mulanduleni Amwele

Date of birth

25 October 1956

Place of birth

Okaku

Town/village council

Ondangwa

Political party

Swapo

Mayor since December 2015

Education

Okaku Primary school

Certificate in English via CDM Academy.

Job history

Trained as intelligence commissar at Hainyeko Training Centre in Lubango, Angola Chairperson of NCCI – Ondangwa branch from 2005 to date. Businessman from tender age until now.

Mayor of Ondangwa Town Council since December 2015.

Your goal as mayor

To lead this historic town into an industrialised and prosperous town that is contributing towards the overall goal of the country, Vision 2030, and where all residents enjoy the opportunities that this town can offer.