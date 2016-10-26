Six arrested for Oshana robbery

Ongwediva – The police in the Oshana Region have arrested six suspects from whom they confiscated guns and recovered N$4000 cash yesterday morning.

Police Commander of Oshana Region Commissioner Rauha Amwele told New Era that two firearms, consisting of a revolver and a 9-millimetre pistol were also confiscated from the gang.

Each was loaded with several rounds of ammunition.







An additional crow bar, two hammers and a bolt cutter that suspects use to cut through burglar bars was also confiscated.

According to Amwele, three of the suspects allegedly robbed the Oneshila service station at gunpoint early yesterday morning.

Those arrested are between the ages 17 and 38 years.

It is alleged the suspects entered the service station pretending to be customers, but immediately pulled out guns and fired two shots while demanding money.

One of the suspects allegedly removed the cash drawer from the till and fled the scene.

“Only three suspects were in the service station, the other three must have been waiting in hiding,” related the commissioner.

Police arrived promptly at the filling station after they were informed and they trailed the suspects, who were arrested an hour later at a shack at Oneshila informal settlement.

“They had no car, so the police followed them on foot and arrested them an hour later,” said Amwele.

No one was injured at the scene of the crime or the apprehension of the suspects.

Commissioner Amwele said the suspects are due to appear in court after they have been charged. They are due to be charged with armed robbery, she confirmed.