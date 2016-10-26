EVMs to debut at Nudo congress

Windhoek – The Nudo Women’s League (NWL) says it will use electronic voting machines (EVMs) to elect new office bearers this weekend.

This was confirmed by NWL secretary general Utjiua Muinjangue when she announced the second elective congress of the women’s wing – with the first and last such election having been in 2008.

“We want to have as fair, transparent and credible an election as we can, so the electoral process will be done via EVMs and we invited the ECN (Electoral Commission of Namibia) to spearhead the process,” Muinjangue indicated.







Regarding ongoing preparations for the congress, Muinjangue said since the beginning of the year the women’s wing engaged in nationwide meetings to restructure the branches so as to pave the way for the delegates that will attend the congress.

“The agenda of the congress will be dominated by the amendment and adoption of the new constitution, followed by the election of the new leadership,” she said.

“The congress will be officiated by the party president Asser Mbai, who will be accompanied by the secretary general, Meundju Jahanika, who is the outgoing patron of the wing.”

“In the meantime, I would like to officially open the field for campaigning for any positions, including secretary general, deputy secretary general for information and publicity, deputy secretary general for administration, national treasurer, deputy national treasurer, national coordinator and deputy national coordinator, to name a few.”

Also, the wing is excited that the vice-president of Zimbabwe’s Movement for Democratic Change will be present at its upcoming congress.

“The wing has invited Thokozani Khuphe to present a motivational speech to the delegates,” Muinjangue explained.

The Zimbabwean politician is expected to jet into the country on November 28 and to deliver her speech the following day before returning to her country the day after. Khupe is a former deputy prime minister and is currently a senior member of that country’s parliament, representing Makokoba Constituency.