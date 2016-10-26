Children Arts and Cultural Festival set for December

Windhoek – Children have December to look forward to as the third Children Arts and Cultural Festival will be hosted to foster cultural exchanges and mutual understanding through arts.

The culture festival dedicated to children and youth up to the age of 16 is an annual festival striving to encourage the youth to celebrate Namibian and African culture at large and also emphasising their participation focusing particularly on the child as an artist.

It provides children with a platform to express their views on different issues affecting their communities through performing arts, such as drama, poetry, song and dance.







Organised by the ChiNamibia Organisation along with the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC), the event this year will see 15 children from similar organisations as ChiNamibia in Namibia, like CHIPABO (Botswana), CHIEZA (Zambia) and CHIPAWO (Zimbabwe) participating.

Kapena Vetira from ChiNamibia says there will be 150 participants at the event performing cultural dances from all 14 regions of Namibia. Vetira adds that they plan with the festival to educate, empower, develop and create awareness on social issues among children and young people through the use of arts and culture to ultimately prepare and enrich the Namibian arts Industry and broaden arts education nationally.

The event will take place at the FNCC at 118 Robert Mugabe Avenue, on December 3 from 10h00 to 14h00. Volunteers are welcome to help ChiNamibia with the organisation. Groups participate for free and registration forms are available at the FNCC. Stalls are N$150 for a whole day.

Any individual, company or organisation that may be willing to sponsor the event can contact Vetira at 081-3005673 or chinamibia@gmail.com.