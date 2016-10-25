Sunshine Academy still standing, despite loss at Emperor’s Palace

Windhoek – Despite dishing out a below-par showing by his own standards, local boxing trainer-cum-promoter Nestor ‘Sunshine’ Tobias, remains unfazed after his protégé, Sackey Shikukutu, was severely outgunned by the more streetwise Chris ‘the Heat’ van Heerden.

The calculated Namibian boxer fought in one of the main undercard bouts at the Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg on Saturday, but found the going tough against his yet-to-be defeated South African opponent.

In his wown words, Tobias boasts that the bout of his protégé and van Heerden stole the night, as both fighters threw heavy blows, with the Namibian clearly in charge of proceedings in the opening four rounds.







“With a little bit of luck, he (Sackey) should have abbreviated the contest, but for some strange reason he failed to finish off his opponent – thus allowing van Heerden to grow in confidence as the fight progressed,” Tobias recounted.

Sackey unleashed a series of well-executed jabs, but his opponent stayed clear of those heavy deliveries. However, the South African eventually emerged the deserved winner on points after 12 rounds of blood, sweat and tears.

“I personally thought Sackey fought well and should have done better, but that is boxing. He gave a good account of himself against a worthy opponent who is training in the best gyms in the USA, but he fought bravely,” Tobias maintained.

He said his stable will continue to work hard in the gym with their dedicated boxers and promised to give other local gyms equal opportunities for big fights, adding that it is up to them to prove themselves worthy opponents.

“We certainly look forward, but now have to turn our focus to the future with another big fight coming up in Russia,” Tobias concluded.