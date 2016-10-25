‘Peace Corps is about partnership’

Windhoek – The American Ambassador to Namibia, Thomas Daughton, says Peace Corps represents the core of what the United States–Namibian partnership is all about, which is “Americans supporting Namibians in developing Namibian solutions to Namibian challenges”.

Daughton last Thursday spoke at the swearing in ceremony of 53 Peace Corps volunteers, who were deployed in various parts of the country, as part of the American government’s aim to strengthen the Namibian education sector.

“The success of our collaborative efforts in the field depends on the cooperation and support we receive from the Namibian government and I would like to thank the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and the Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation for their longstanding, strong support of the Peace Corps in Namibia,” said Daughton.







Before taking up their posts in various parts of the country, the volunteers underwent a 10-week cross-cultural training in Okahandja. The training involved proficiency in one of seven local languages acquired through intensive local language courses.

He told the volunteers that Peace Corps service is an undertaking worthy of their best effort. “You join the legacy of partnership and friendship between Americans and Namibians that took root in the first days of Namibia’s independence in 1990,” said Daughton to the volunteers.

He said the interaction between Peace Corps volunteers and the people of Namibia is and should be an equal partnership founded on shared goals and a genuine respect for what each contributes towards their common vision.

The Peace Corps Country Director, Kate Lifanda said: “I was drawn to Peace Corps by the idea of what highly skilled and innovative individuals deployed at the community level can do if they are allowed to apply their expertise to solving local problems.”