Man drowns in tombo

Windhoek – An Otjiwarongo man, who was allegedly drunk, fell into a tombo container and died while he was busy filling a 2-litre container with the homebrewed alcoholic drink on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Thomas Somseb, age unknown, and the incident happened at Okauha area at around 05h30.

“When he (Somseb) bent down and in the process of scooping from the big tombo container, he fell in with his head.







He was unable to lift his head and as a result he drowned or choked and died in the tombo,” stated Nampol Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi.

In unrelated matter, a woman from Andara in Kavango East died after a crocodile attack at a river in the area on Friday evening. The deceased, Shathiyama Theresia (52), had gone to fetch water and to take a bath. Shikwambi stated that her half eaten body was recovered on Saturday afternoon and taken to Andara mortuary.

Police in Kavango West opened a case of murder after a woman identified as Mpingana was killed after she refused a man sexual favours.

The incident happened at Ncaute at Namagadi village at 13:00. The suspect started beating the victim when his request was turned down. “The victim fled but the suspect caught up with her and he stabbed and killed her with a knife,” stated Shikwambi.

In Ohangwena Region, a 19-year-old learner was arrested for concealment of birth (murder) at Onanghulo Combined School. “It is alleged that a 19-year-old Grade 10 learner gave birth to a six-month-old foetus and dumped the baby in a toilet latrine at the school premises.” The suspect has been arrested and police investigation continues.

A four-year-old Zambian boy, who went missing last week Wednesday, was found dead on Saturday in a bush a distance away from his village. The deceased, identified as Pekeleko Liseli, went missing from Sikuzwe village in Mubiza area. The cause of death is still unknown and the next of kin has been informed.