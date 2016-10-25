Kiddie Sport on at Wanderers this weekend

Windhoek – Beverage suppliers Coca-Cola has been sponsoring the popular annual Kiddies Sports demonstrations over the last 26 years. The gathering has been growing in leaps and bounds and this year’s two-day edition kicks off on Friday, October 28 at the Wanderers Indoor Hockey Court in Pionierspark, Windhoek.

Coca Cola has announced a whopping N$45 000 sponsorship towards the hosting of the youth event, which is expected to attract more than 1 500 kids between the age groups of four and nine years old.

As if this is not enough, 15 coaches from Windhoek, Omeya, Outjo and Stampriet are to run an eye over the youngsters during the training sessions. The ultimate aim of the demonstration is to give parents an opportunity to evaluate the progress their children achieved during the year under review.







It also creates a platform for interested parties to come and evaluate the programme. What is Kiddie Sport all about?

The Kiddie Sport programme consists of exercises aimed at improving children’s hand-to-eye, foot-to-eye and overall body coordination.

There will also be extensive coaching in basic sport skills in all sorts of ball games, including hockey, tennis, cricket, football, golf and many other ball games.

An advantage of this particular sporting discipline is that a coach can unearth talent at a young age that would enable them to make recommendations for advanced training in the specific sport code in advance.

The Kiddie Sport programme is proving a major hit, as it encourages children to partake in a variety of sports codes, which gives them a host of options to choose from when they are older.

“I believe training for young children should be all-round, incorporating different sport codes, while children must be wary of specialising in a particular sport too soon,” says the programme coordinator Amanda van Dyk.

The programme reads as follows:

Friday Oct 28, 18h00 – 19h00: Suiderhof Primary, Emma Primary & Pre Primary; Amazing Kids.

Saturday Oct 29, 07h30 – 08h30: Convent; Vrolike Vinke; Kleuterkaperjolle; Bambino; Pikkiepark; Pandora; Wela Kapela; Joshua Creché; Gymnasium Pre-P.

09h00 – 10h00: Olympia Speel en Leer; Kiddi Care; Liewe Heksie; WAP; Treintjieskool; Islamic Pre Primary; ABC Kiddies; Nam Kids; DHPS; Blink Ogies; Step by Step: Growing Seedlings; Montessori Kindergarten; Sister Hildegard.

Official Opening at 10h30 – 11h30: Omeya Private School; All Nations;

Delta Schule & Kindergarten; St Georges; Ruth Albrecht’s Rainbow; Pooh’s Corner; St Pauls.

12h00 – 13h00: Windhoek Pre-Primary; Kleine Professor; Pionierspark Primary.

14h00 pm – 15h00: Windhoek Central Primary School; Dorado Pre Primary & Primary 16; Highlands Pre Primary.

15h30 – 16h30: Orban Primary School; Gammams; Eros Primary School; St Andrews Primary & Pre Primary. For more information contact Amanda van Dyk at 081 124 4385.