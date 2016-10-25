Champs in the making at schools tennis tourney

Windhoek – The FNB Schools Tennis League National competition attracted a large number of athletes from 10 of the finest schools from both the Erongo and Khomas regions. The event, held under the auspices of the Olympia-based Namibia Tennis Association (NTA), formed part of the FNB/NTA Junior Tennis Development Programme and was staged in Windhoek last weekend.
Schools qualified for the national finals after having competed in their respective regional leagues, that saw a number of schools competing against each other. Teams grilled each other in both the men and women divisions, as well as an individual player’s competition in the Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14 age groups for boys and girls. Schools were represented by a squad of four boys and four for girls in all age groups.
More than 100 participants played in the popular ‘Play & Stay’ mode, a format suitable for beginners by using softer and bigger tennis balls, as well as lower nets. Matches were also played on smaller courts, assisting athletes to adjust quickly to match tactics and technique at an early age.
The winners of the individual competition walked away with a new tennis racquet, while the runners-up and the school teams were also awarded with medals from FNB.
The FNB Primary School League is an excellent platform for young athletes to start playing competitive tennis. Promising players from the FNB primary schools league have the chance to be selected by the NTA for the Junior Tennis Initiative Programme.
At the prize-giving ceremony FNB manager of corporate social investment Rivonia Kahivere observed the enthusiasm and sportsmanship of all players, who defied the searing midday heat to stay in the game. Kahivere also recognised the good organisation and teamwork of chief organiser Kallie Heese and his team to make the gathering a successful event.
NTA president Samson Kaulinge applauded FNB for its longterm engagement in sponsoring grassroots tennis development at school level throughout the country. “We are looking forward to jointly promoting junior tennis in the few next years,” Kaulinge enthused.
Primary schools in Namibia that want to enter the FNB School League, or the FNB Development tourneys next year are requested to contact kalietenis@gmail.com
Results of the FNB School League National Competition:
Under-10 Girls teams
Winner Mandume PS
Runner Up Eros Primary School
Under-10 Boys teams
Winner Mandume PS
Runner Up Walvis Bay Private School
Under-12 Girls teams
Winner Eros PS team 1
Runner Up Herman Gmeiner PS
Under-12 Boys teams
Winner Eros PS team 1
Runner Up Herman Gmeiner PS
Under-14 Girls teams
Winner Eros PS
Runner Up Herman Gmeiner PS
Under 14 Boys teams
Winner Dagrebreek PS
Runner Up Walvis Bay Private School
Best Individual Players
Under-10 Girls singles
Winner Systisha GOagese
Runner Up Cecilia Kalumbu
Under-10 Boys Singles
Winner France Mwaludange
Runner Up Cee Jay Hoffman
Under-12 Girls Singles
Winner Renee Rabie
Runner Up Elizabeth Bird
Under-12 Boys Singles
Winner Setson Iyambo
Runner Up Helleluja Luduig
Under-14 Girls Singles
Winner Tjijandjeua Katurua
Runner Up Emma VLD Westhuizen
Under-14 Boys Singles
Winner Wyne Keister
Runner Up Reinhard Nissen