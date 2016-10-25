Champs in the making at schools tennis tourney

Windhoek – The FNB Schools Tennis League National competition attracted a large number of athletes from 10 of the finest schools from both the Erongo and Khomas regions. The event, held under the auspices of the Olympia-based Namibia Tennis Association (NTA), formed part of the FNB/NTA Junior Tennis Development Programme and was staged in Windhoek last weekend.

Schools qualified for the national finals after having competed in their respective regional leagues, that saw a number of schools competing against each other. Teams grilled each other in both the men and women divisions, as well as an individual player’s competition in the Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14 age groups for boys and girls. Schools were represented by a squad of four boys and four for girls in all age groups.

More than 100 participants played in the popular ‘Play & Stay’ mode, a format suitable for beginners by using softer and bigger tennis balls, as well as lower nets. Matches were also played on smaller courts, assisting athletes to adjust quickly to match tactics and technique at an early age.







The winners of the individual competition walked away with a new tennis racquet, while the runners-up and the school teams were also awarded with medals from FNB.

The FNB Primary School League is an excellent platform for young athletes to start playing competitive tennis. Promising players from the FNB primary schools league have the chance to be selected by the NTA for the Junior Tennis Initiative Programme.

At the prize-giving ceremony FNB manager of corporate social investment Rivonia Kahivere observed the enthusiasm and sportsmanship of all players, who defied the searing midday heat to stay in the game. Kahivere also recognised the good organisation and teamwork of chief organiser Kallie Heese and his team to make the gathering a successful event.

NTA president Samson Kaulinge applauded FNB for its longterm engagement in sponsoring grassroots tennis development at school level throughout the country. “We are looking forward to jointly promoting junior tennis in the few next years,” Kaulinge enthused.

Primary schools in Namibia that want to enter the FNB School League, or the FNB Development tourneys next year are requested to contact kalietenis@gmail.com

Results of the FNB School League National Competition:

Under-10 Girls teams

Winner Mandume PS

Runner Up Eros Primary School

Under-10 Boys teams

Winner Mandume PS

Runner Up Walvis Bay Private School

Under-12 Girls teams

Winner Eros PS team 1

Runner Up Herman Gmeiner PS

Under-12 Boys teams

Winner Eros PS team 1

Runner Up Herman Gmeiner PS

Under-14 Girls teams

Winner Eros PS

Runner Up Herman Gmeiner PS

Under 14 Boys teams

Winner Dagrebreek PS

Runner Up Walvis Bay Private School

Best Individual Players

Under-10 Girls singles

Winner Systisha GOagese

Runner Up Cecilia Kalumbu

Under-10 Boys Singles

Winner France Mwaludange

Runner Up Cee Jay Hoffman

Under-12 Girls Singles

Winner Renee Rabie

Runner Up Elizabeth Bird

Under-12 Boys Singles

Winner Setson Iyambo

Runner Up Helleluja Luduig

Under-14 Girls Singles

Winner Tjijandjeua Katurua

Runner Up Emma VLD Westhuizen

Under-14 Boys Singles

Winner Wyne Keister

Runner Up Reinhard Nissen