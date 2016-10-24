DBN appoints new chief financial officer

Windhoek – Hanri Jacobs has been appointed as the new chief financial officer of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN). She was selected after a recruitment process conducted by the Bank’s Board of Directors and succeeds Renier van Rooyen who left the bank to join the Corporate Advisory Reform Unit of the Ministry of Public Enterprises.

Jacobs will have oversight of the financial management, treasury and IT functions of the bank.

She was previously acting managing director of NamPower, after she stepped into the temporary role from the position of chief financial officer. She then joined Manitoba Hydro International, a transmission company, where she was an executive director for the company’s Nigerian operation.







Commenting on her appointment, DBN CEO Martin Inkumbi said the return of Jacobs to Namibia, and her capability and experience, would stand the bank in good stead. He elaborated that the bank will draw on her knowledge and experience of large-scale infrastructure finance, structuring of corporate finance, as well as high-level corporate strategy and governance.

Jacobs obtained her B.Compt. in 1990, and her B.Compt. Hons in 1991. She is a registered chartered accountant and passed the examination of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. She has over fifteen years of financial experience in all levels of both financial and management accounting and business processes, in addition to five years’ SAP implementation experience.