Airports Company employees get 8% salary increase

Windhoek – The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has confirmed the successful conclusion of its 2016/2017 wage and substantive negotiations with its employee representative union, the Namibia Public Workers Union (NAPWU) that will see employees receive an eight percent salary increment.

The negotiation process was concluded on October 13, 2016 and signed on October 20 by NAC chief executive officer Tamer El-Kallawi and NAPWU’s executive personal assistant Mateus Ndeshikeya at the NAC headquarters in Windhoek. EL-Kallawi expressed his delight in the process and reiterated the essence of hard work and cooperation in matters of mutual benefit as critical.

“I’m very glad to sign the wage and substantive negotiation agreement today as demonstration of our commitment as NAC to our employees. Employees remain key to our operations and today’s occasion indeed speaks volumes. We commend the employees and the union for their maturity during the negotiation process,” El-Kallawi says.







NAPWU’s Mateus Ndeshikeya, executive personal assistant to the secretary general, commended NAC for their role and called on union members to remain focused.

“This testifies to the seriousness on both sides and I therefore call upon our members to remain focused on performance. We cannot demand without performing and we should always uphold good standards and behaviour at all times.”

The agreed adjustments will benefit employees across the bargaining unit and are effective as of April 01, 2016.

The parties agreed on the eight percent salary increase for the bargaining unit and to start in earnest with deliberations on the 2017/2018 financial year with a special focus on salary increase and benefits review as well as medical aid, housing, transport benefits and the total cost to company remuneration method.