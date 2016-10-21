Star of the Week: Nestor ‘Sunshine’ Tobias and Jacqui Shipanga

Our Stars of the Week are Namibia’s internationally acclaimed boxing promoter Nestor ‘Sunshine’ Tobias and national senior women’s football team mentor Jacqui Shipanga. Tobias this week stole international headlines when he was awarded the prestigious Best African Promoter of the Year accolade by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) at the organisation’s 29th Convention in Puerto Rico. Tobias, who also won the same award in 2010 and 2011, was praised by WBO president Francisco Varcarcel who said; “We have no doubt that the Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy deserves this award. This award is in honour of their excellence” . Also hogging headlines this week was Brave Gladiators coach Shipanga, who was overwhelmingly nominated to serve as one of the members of the third Electoral College, which will make crucial decisions in the successful organisation and hosting of the 2016 Glo-Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

Shipanga will be part of the decision makers in the newly expanded network of voting as per the new constitution of the electoral colleges, which consist of four groups of voting colleges namely, the CAF media committee (College 1); the technical and development committee (College 2); the panel of experts (College 3) and the 54 national associations (College 4, the head coaches of National A teams or national technical directors) all responsible for vetting the awards.

Shipanga, whose technical expertise has been widely used by CAF and Fifa on numerous occasions, is a component of the 20-member panel of experts (journalists and television consultants).







The panel also includes other southern African experts, such as Mark Gleeson and Velile Mbuli (both South Africans).