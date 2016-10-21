Second Bank Windhoek agency for Swakopmund

Windhoek

Bank Windhoek confirmed the opening of its new agency in Swakopmund on Wednesday, October 19 at the recently opened Platz Am Meer shopping centre. The new agency will operate under the auspices of the Bank Windhoek Swakopmund branch.

With the opening of the second agency in Swakopmund, Bank Windhoek now has a branch, sub-branch and agency network of 56, making it the bank with the largest banking footprint in Namibia.







“Bank Windhoek’s decision to extend its representation in Swakopmund is tacit proof of Bank Windhoek’s drive to make banking accessible and convenient. Bank Windhoek’s success is largely attributable to its determined growth objectives and taking the needs of our customers seriously.

“Making a difference wherever we go is what separates us from the rest. We invite all clients to visit our new agency and to experience our professional service delivery at Platz Am Meer,” said Chris Matthee, executive officer for retail banking services at Bank Windhoek.

The new agency is situated at Erf 71, Hollam’s Bird Island, Vineta North.