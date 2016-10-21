Road rage to cost motorist N$58 000

Windhoek

Tuesday’s widely reported case of suspected road rage, which saw a motorist deliberately ramming into the rear of a sedan, causing extensive damage in the process, could ruin the enraged motorist’s Christmas plans, as he is set to fork out almost N$60 000 to prevent the case from proceeding to court.

The case involving the man who allegedly rammed his pick-up truck into the back of a white sedan on Tuesday has been temporarily put on hold until this afternoon, when the errant motorist is expected to pay damages for the second-hand Botswana import to the tune of N$58 000.







The complainant, Christopher Itana Tulonga, told New Era he and the accused – identified as Faizel Nickel – agreed that the latter would pay the complainant N$58 000 for malicious damage to property, as this is the sum Tulonga claims to have spent on the vehicle, saying it has since been written off.

Tulonga said the investigator asked him on Wednesday to obtain quotations to indicate the amount it will cost to repair the vehicle and after visiting two garages he was told the vehicle is a write-off due to the extent of the damage.