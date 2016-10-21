Phosphate timeline: how did we get here?

The following chronology outlines the background to how Namibia Marine Phosphate (NMP) obtained an environment clearance certificate for marine phosphate mining in September.

February 25, 2014

Adoption of the verification method on the survey of the proposed phosphate mining area: Cape Town-based fisheries and marine management consultancy Capricorn Fisheries Monitoring (CapFish) spearheads the verification of the fisheries impact assessment survey using data provided by the Fisheries Ministry’s National Marine Information and Research Centre (NatMIRC).

The process employs independent fisheries quantitative scientist Dr James Gaylard to assess the likely biomass of the main commercial fisheries stock that may be impacted by dredging and employs Dr Hillka Ndjaula, a Namibian fisheries scientist as professional consultant to assess the likely recruitment impact on the main commercial fish species using data provided by NatMIRC.







Also adopted is what type of vessel to be used, the process to follow, and that the survey should obtain full commercial data on target catch for monkfish hake and other by-catch species to allow for a crude biomass estimate on a spawner biomass and recruitment to establish a baseline for future survey.