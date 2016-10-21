Oshakati to fumigate houses against mosquitoes

Ongwediva

Oshakati Town Council’s informal settlements have recorded 55 malaria cases between January and May this year, of which 32 were acquired within the town boundaries and 23 of the infections were contracted from outside the boundaries of the town.

The Evululuko informal settlement recorded the highest number of malaria cases with 16 incidents registered followed by Oshikango that had 13 cases while Oshoopala, Omahenene, Uupindi and Okandjengendi each had less than 10 cases of malaria.







As a result of the enormous number of cases recorded in just five months, Oshakati Town Council – with the assistance of the Ministry of Health and Social Services – will commence with an indoor residential spraying programme on Monday, lasting until the last day of December.

The spraying programme will commence in the informal settlements where most malaria cases were recorded, before moving on to the formal housing settlements.

“The spraying programme will start in the following areas: Uupindi South and North, Eemwandi, Sky, Oshoopala, Okandjengedi, Evululuko before it continues to the formal settlement of Oshakati,” said corporate communication officer for Oshakati Town Council Katarina Kamari.

Kamari said the programme is aimed at reducing the mosquito population and fumigating water bodies, which serve as mosquito breeding sites in and around the town. Six water bodies around the town have already been treated.

The communications officer said the spraying campaign would use K-Othrine and Abate for water bodies, which are both reportedly harmless to humans and environmentally friendly.

Local residents are urged to assist and cooperate with municipal officials who will be conducting house to house spraying operations to ensure the said areas are fumigated, especially the berooms. Residents are further advised to take necessary precautions, such as using mosquito nets and avoiding stagnant water around houses, to help curb the transmission of malaria.