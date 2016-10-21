Kunene CRO suspended with full benefits

Windhoek

The Kunene Regional Council has suspended its chief regional officer (CRO) George Kamseb.

His suspension comes after a SMS appeared in The Namibian newspaper, dated October 10, 2016, which read: “The next person on the list to vacate the office is the CRO (chief regional officer) of the Kunene regional council. He should resign voluntarily, or should we see that he resigns?”

Kamseb was served with a letter dated October 19 that he would be “allocated paid leave for an unspecified period of time”.







According to Nampa, allegations levelled against Kamseb who is also the chairperson of the regional council tender committee related to undue tampering with the tender process, unauthorised expenditure of council funds and the appointment of consultants without the approval of the regional council.

“Kunene Regional Council resolved as per council resolution no. 13(a) 18.10.16 of its ordinary council meeting of 18 October 2016, to place you on leave with full benefits until further notice. This will be with effect from Thursday, 20 October 2016,” read the suspension letter

“For further deliberations regarding the above matter, please do not hesitate to consult the author thereof,” reads the suspension letter signed by the chairperson of the management committee of Kunene Regional Council, Julius Kaujova. The letter was also copied to the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Sofia Shaningwa, and the Governor of Kunene Region, Angelica Muharukua.

Kamseb who was at the office when New Era phoned him at 12:50 yesterday said: “I don’t know whether I have been suspended.” He explained that he was not in a position to comment on the matter. “I don’t know what to say. They know what they are doing,” he said.

Muharukua said she did not know of Gamseb’s suspension as she was in Outjo since Monday. Kaujova’s phone was not reachable when New Era tried to call his mobile to confirm the matter. He was also not at the office when New Era called.