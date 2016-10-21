Government on why it introduced NEEEF

GOVERNMENT SAYS: The aim of NEEEF is to provide a clear overarching policy framework into which all other policies will slot. NEEEF will supersede all other transformation and empowerment policies of government as well as provide the framework within which all private sector initiatives will be expected to conform.

Government will ensure its other policies are consistent and mutually reinforcing with NEEEF.

Objectives

The objectives of NEEEF include but are not limited to the following:

Ensure the sharing of Namibian resources in an equitable and sustainable basis by the people of Namibia.

Create a socially just society.

Implement measurable policies of redress and redistribution.

Create vehicles for empowerment.

Remove barriers of socio-economic advancement in order to enable previously disadvantaged persons to access productive assets and opportunities of empowerment.







Actively guard against the repugnant tendencies of window-dressing, favouritism, nepotism and self-enrichment.

Provide measurement of empowerment targets.

Ensure that an empowering act is meant to launch individuals to empower themselves in the future using the basis of their initial empowerment.

Economic empowerment may be organized in the following forms of ownership: public, private, joint public-private, cooperative, co-ownership, and small-scale family owned.

Equitable empowerment will address disparities occasioned by class, gender and generational relationships.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister