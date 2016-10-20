Namibia Sport Awards finalists announced

Windhoek

The finalists for this year’s Namibia Sport Awards were officially announced in the capital yesterday, with the awards categories this year cut down to 12 from the usual 16.

The Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) is finally showing some sharp teeth and nails in taking pivotal issues such as development of sport at school and social level, as well as the heated issue of transformation, into account.







Tired of unsubstantiated development programmes that are usually submitted by the various federations year in, year out for consideration, this year the awards judging panel resolved not to entertain any submissions of mediocre development programmes from federations that have long misled the nation through their ‘shaggy dog’ programmes.

Hence, for 2016 four categories have been scrapped, which are Development Programme of the Year, School Development of the Year, Administrator of the Year and Volunteer of the Year . The scrapping of the categories is due to the federations’ inability to substantiate their respective submissions with supreme logic and facts.

This year’s awards will be held on October 28 at the Windhoek Country Club, under the theme ‘Thriving in the Namib’. About 600 people are expected to attend this year’s awards.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

(1) Nampower Sportsman with Disability of the Year

– Ananias Shikongo (NNPC)

– Johannes Nambala (NNPC)

– Ruben Soroseb (NNPC)

(2) NamPower Sportswoman with Disability of the Year

– Johanna Benson (NNPC)

– Rosa Mandjoro (NNPC)

(3) NamPower Junior Sportswoman with Disability of the Year

– Lahja Omagano Ishitile (NNPC)

– Kertu Namutenya Kapweya (NNPC)

– Catlin Jane Botha (NNPC)

(4) NamPower Junior Sportsman with Disability of the Year

– Abraham Hafenanye (NNPC)

– Mateus Kambundu (NNPC)

– Alfred Meno Albertu (NNPC)

(5) MTC Sportsman of the Year

– Paulus Natangwe Ambunda (BCB)

– Rudolph De Wet Moolman (Karate)

– Mynhardt Mbeumuna Kaunivi (Athletics)

(6) MTC Sportswoman of the Year

– Vera Adrian (Cycling)

– Gaby Ahrens (Shooting)

– Beata Naigambo (Athletics)

(7) MTC Junior Sportsman of the Year

– Delano Muller (Kickboxing)

– Herbet Wolfgang Peters (Cycling)

– Burger Rowan (Karate)

(8) MTC Junior Sportswoman of the Year

– Dunell Van Taak (Hockey)

– Cassandra Knouwds (Karate)

– Mayvonne Swart (Karate)

(9) NBL Sports Team of the Year

– Senior Women Hockey

– Namibia National Rugby Team Rugby

– 4 x 100 Namibia Relay Team (NNPC)

(10) FNB Most Improved Sportsperson of the Year

– Matias Hamunyela (BCB)

– Johannes Nambala (NNPC)

(11) Coca Cola Coach of the Year

– Michael Hamukwaya (NNPC)

– Tobias Hiskia (Athletics)

– Rodger Thompson (Rugby)

(12) Coca Cola Umpire/Referee of the Year

– Jackson Pavaza (NFA)

– Berthold Karumendu (Athletics)

– Daniel Stephanus Koen (Rugby)