Chinese couple critical after attack

Ongwediva

A Chinese couple from Okahao are fighting for their lives in the Oshakati Intensive Care Unit after they were savagely assaulted by a gang of four criminals who robbed them of N$11 000 in cash and some recharge vouchers for mobile airtime.

The incident happened at the Chinese building material shop in Okahao on Tuesday night while the couple were fast asleep. Police spokesperson Inspector Slogan Matheus said four suspects who reportedly colluded with a female employee and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the robbery and assault. It is suspected the female employee and her boyfriend passed on information to the gang about the thousands generated from the day’s sales.







He added the couple were clubbed with a piece of wood and are in a critical condition in hospital.

“We recovered the stolen recharge vouchers and the weapon used in the attack,” explained Matheus.