Chevrolet releases new Trailblazer SUV

Chevrolet’s new Trailblazer SUV comes with upgraded features that include lane departure warning, forward collision alert, side blind zone alert and rear crossing traffic alert.

The new seven-seater Trailblazer model is available as either rear-wheel-drive 2.5-litre LT in automatic or manual, a rear drive or all-wheel drive 2.8 LTZ automatic or manual, and the new top of the range Z71 LTZ four-wheel drive.

The car is priced from N$464 000 to above N$623 000 for the Z71 model.

The 2.5-litre turbo-diesel engine has a six-speed automatic transmission and churns out 132kW of power and 440Nm of torque. 2.5 LT when matched with the six speed manual transmission.







Combined fuel consumption for the 2.5L Automatic models is rated at 8.6 l/100 km with 226 g/km of CO2 emissions. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 11.0 seconds with a top speed limited to 180 km/h.

The manual 2.5-litre four cylinder turbo diesel has power out put of 120 kW, with 380 Nm of torque. Combined fuel consumption is 7.6 l/100 km, CO2 198 g/km. Acceleration form 0 to 100 km/h takes 11.8 seconds with a top speed limited to 180 km/h.

Top of the range models come equipped with a 2.8 litre Duramax Turbo-diesel engine which boasts 144 kW, and a class leading 500 Nm of torque.

The combined fuel consumption figure for models with this engine is 9.5 l/100 km, CO2 is 249 g/km. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 10.4 seconds with a top speed limited to 180 km/h. All models have a 76 litre fuel tank.

All LTZ models are available with optional four-wheel drive with low range, which is the default set-up on the Z71.

Changing between the two-high, four-high, and four-low drive modes is just a turn of a dial away.

The new Trailblazer features its trademark ‘bowtie bar’ but which is now wider. Upper and lower grille sections now run the full width of the nose and have a series of bolder, horizontal, slats. Maximum visibility is ensured thanks to daylight running lights – which are of the powerful light-emitting diode (LED) type in the case of the LTZ. The new bonnet has sleeker contours on the leading edge.

Wider tyres (at 255mm width compared to 245 previously) on new 17-inch wheels are fitted to LT derivatives and give it a more purposeful stance, while LTZ versions remain on 18-inch wheels with a glossy black design for the Z71. Tyre size is unchanged at 265/60.

Daytime running lights, with LED on the LTZ, for heightened visibility are standard. The new LTZ Z71 flagship gets ‘blacked-out’ wheels, door handles and mirrors along with a unique decal treatment for a distinctive visual persona.

Inside, the trailblazer boasts a newly designed dashboard and front console with a contemporary upmarket feel, enhanced by soft-touch materials and contrast stitching.

The centrepiece of the Trailblazer’s cabin is the seven-inch touch screen. The interior has the next generation multimedia interface that is fully compatible with both Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

The new Trailblazer is now fitted with an all-new Electronic Power Steering (EPS) system. The new EPS system features Active Pull and Smooth Road Shake Compensation which all add to a smoother more refined driving experience.

Another unique feature available on 2.8 LTZ models is Remote Vehicle Start which allows the vehicle to be started from outside using the buttons on the key fob.

This functionality allows for additional driver and passenger comfort by activating the climate control system and rear demister depending on ambient conditions. In this mode, the vehicle remains locked and cannot be driven until the key is inserted into the ignition slot.

Luggage capacity ranges from 205 litres with all three rows upright, 1229 litres with the third row down, to 1830 litres with the second and third row seats folded flat.