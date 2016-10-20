Bank Windhoek working to restore all ATMs

Windhoek

Bank Windhoek has confirmed that some of its Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) services, particularly branch machines, have been offline since Monday.

Thus far 60 of 111 affected ATMs have been restored to normal operations and work is continuing to bring the rest online as soon as possible. Bank Windhoek has over 240 Cash Express machines countrywide.







“Our customers are urged to use available Cash Express machines located at retail outlets countrywide or visit their nearest branch until the issue is resolved. In addition, the bank has made arrangements to place ATM Cash Express Machines at critical ATM sites.

Additional ATM Cash Express machines will also be placed at Kudu branch and Ausspannplatz parking area. A further ATM will be placed at the Amex Foyer and Capricorn Branch foyer,” said Jaquiline Pack, Bank Windhoek’s executive officer for marketing and communication services.

“Our IT team is working tirelessly to solve this matter and we will keep our esteemed customers informed of progress made,” she said.