Agra remains an employer of choice

One of Agra Limited’s goals – to create a conducive environment for its employees – was confirmed last week Friday at the Deloitte Best Company to Work For breakfast meeting held in Windhoek. Agra was awarded 3rd place in the large company category for 2016.

Deloitte’s Best Company to Work For (BCTWF) survey provides organisations with a platform to gain insights into how employees experience the workplace, which is crucial to adapting their organisational design, shaping their engagement strategies, informing their leadership and ensuring they hold on to their key talent.

Agra’s human resources general manager Griffort Beukes noted that the survey’s theme and objectives resonate with Agra’s way of doing business. “Our mission, vision and our values are centered on the importance of people in our business. The BCTWF survey assists Agra in gaining insight into how our employees currently feel, equipping us with key information to build and motivate a highly productive workforce now and in the future,” he proudly said.

Apart from being recognised as an employer of choice, Agra has also achieved the Standard of Excellence Seal for five years running. The Deloitte Standard of Excellence Seal is awarded to companies for achieving an average score of greater than or equal to the Deloitte benchmark for the standard of excellence. Companies must achieve a rating of 3.7 out of a possible 5 to be awarded the seal of excellence.

Receiving these awards reflects on one of Agra’s core values, “Rooted in our People”. Agra as a company rooted in agriculture and serving the entire community continues to seek innovative solutions to create a better life for its stakeholders.