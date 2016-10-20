152 swimmers improve personal best

Windhoek

The first Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala event for the 2016/2017 swimming season got underway in earnest at the Olympia swimmingpool last weekend.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Bank Windhoek is sponsoring the long course galas for a season and a total of 77 swimmers took part in the gathering over the weekend, representing the following three clubs: Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club (11 participants), Dolphins Swimming Club (57 entries) and Namib Swim Academia (9 swimmers).







Although no records were tumbled at last weekend’s gala, it was an impressive start to the long course season with an amazing tally of just over 152 athletes improving their personal best performances during the competition.

The next long course gala, the second event, is slated for November 5 at the 50-metre long swimming pool in the Copper Town of Tsumeb.