Student leader advises fellows to prepare well

Windhoek

A 23-year-old student at the University of Namibia (Unam), Kun-Hilde Imvula, is advising fellow students to study hard in preparation for the final examinations, some of which started early this week.

Imvula, a member of the Student Representative Council (SRC) responsible for external affairs, is currently studying towards a Bachelor of Education degree at Unam’s Khomasdal campus and reminds fellow students about how they felt at the beginning of the year when they set their academic goals, the do’s and don’ts and the positive attitude they had earlier this year.







“Set up a study timetable, set a target and get excited about your education, take advantage of tutoring services at the institution,” she says. Adding that research helps, she thus further advises students to visit local libraries pointing out that it’s never too late to get back on track even if one have slipped a million times along the way.

“Sitting there and doing nothing will not help you, only focused action will. And if you don’t already have a specific target or goal in mind, then set one right now. It’s not too late. In fact it never is,” she says. Imvula also implored the students to stay positive and to focus on their goals.

“Don’t ever let circumstances, events, or other people tell that you can’t do something, because you can,” she enthused. She also encourages students to study smart and wished them all the best with their exams.