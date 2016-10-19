Palace beat Future FC in Spur Silver Wolf Cup

Oshakati

KK Palace have added another accolade to their impressive trophy cabinet after narrowly despatching unfashionable Ogongo outfit Future Football Club in the final of the Spur Silver Wolf Cup at Oshakati’s Independence Stadium on Sunday. The team from Ondangwa made sure they were the first to lay their hands on the sparkling new trophy, sponsored by Spur Silver Wolf to the tune of N$20 000.

However, the division two campaigners gave their much fancied opponents a good run for their money with their stubborn defensive work that kept the usually rampant KK Palace strike force at bay, notably in the opening half.

Nevertheless, Palace broke the deadlock on the 35th minute of the match to take a slender one goal cushion going into the halftime break. Michael Kapama registered his name on the scoreboard with a close range effort after some schoolboy defensive errors by the Future’s out of sorts rearguard (1-0).







Despite being a goal down Future FC came back with guns blazing after the interval and controlled much of the final half that eventually saw Palace’s Petrus Shivute, aka O’Pee, getting red for a nasty challenge. Palace had to soldier on for much of the second half with a man down and found themselves living dangerously as Future FC maximised their numerical advantage, knocking at their opponents’ door via numerous goal attempts.

However, the obvious lack of experience at high level proved to be their downfall as they failed to fully utilize their one-man advantage. Palace walked away with a handsome cash prize of N$10 000, gold medals and a trophy, while the boys from Ogongo received a consolation prize of N$5 000 and silver medals for their troubles.

In other action, Ongwediva City hammered eternal rivals Golden Bigs 6-0 in the third place play-off and in the process pocketing N$3 000 accompanied by bronze medals, while losing semi-finalists Bigs picked up

the pieces with N$2 000 for their fourth place finish.

The general manager (GM) of Silver Wolf Spur, Deon Britz, promised that his company will be sponsoring the event every year, ensuring teams that they can expect a bumper sponsorship in future.

The fortnightly played knockout tourney featured both first and second division campaigners.