Epukiro Masters Club to host fundraising tourney

Windhoek

In its ongoing efforts to raise funds for the renovation of the Epukiro Pos-3 Junior Secondary School and the Goeie Hoop Primary School, the Epukiro Masters Club (EMC) will host an old crocks tournament next month.

The tournament is set for the weekend of November 6-7 at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis and is solely intended to raise funds for both schools via gate takings and team registration fees. The two schools are situated in Epukiro Constituency in Omaheke Region.







Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, tournament organiser Kambuu Kavari said their aim is to raise at least N$80 000 or more at the event. The tournament, which will only allow Masters teams, will mainly feature football and netball teams from various parts of the country.

Given that it’s a Masters tourney, Kavari said participants should be over the age of 35 and would be compelled to provide identification documents as proof. The football registration fee is N$1 200 per team and the winning team in that category will walk away with N$7 500, while the second and third placed finishers will each pocket N$4 500 and N$1 500 respectively.

The netball registration fee is N$500 per team and the winner is guaranteed to take home N$2 500, while the second and third placed teams will get N$1 500 and N$500 each. Some of the well-known personalities expected to attend the tournament are former Black Africa defender Muree Katjiteo, NFA secretary general Barry Rukoro, former Eleven Arrows and African Stars lethal striker Pule Tjombe and former African Stars stalwart defender Vemuna

Hoveka.

Kavari says so far he received confirmation from teams from Rehoboth, Okahandja and also from as far as Rundu.

The prize-giving ceremony will take place immediately that Sunday at the stadium.