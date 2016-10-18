Woman dies after allegedly being assaulted by guard

Windhoek

A 41-year-old woman died a day after she was allegedly beaten by a security guard who had stopped her from drinking water from a public tap in Swakopmund. She died on Thursday in an ambulance taking her to Windhoek.

The deceased was identified as Susanna Hans, who was employed at a construction site in Swakopmund.

According to Nampol spokesperson Slogan Matheus, the site manager arrived after the beating the victim received and the victim had said the security guard beat her, before she collapsed and was taken to Swakopmund State Hospital.







The security guard was arrested and was due to appear in court yesterday.

“It is alleged that the deceased went to drink water at the public water tap and the on-duty security guard approached her and stopped her from getting water from the tap. A physical confrontation erupted between the deceased and the security guard, whereby the security guard allegedly pushed the deceased to the ground and held her arms,” said Matheus.

In an unrelated matter a 23-year-old man died after he fell from a roof on which he was installing solar panels. The incident happened at Oshakati Metro on Saturday.

It is alleged the deceased, Nghishilenya Henock, stepped on a weak part of the roof and fell right through, landing heavily on the concrete floor.

Henock was immediately rushed to Oshakati State Hospital where he later died the same day, around 20h10.

Over the weekend the police further reported four rapes. A 10-year-old girl was raped by a 49-year-old man last month at different places, including the bushes around the village and at the victim’s house at Nyikama in Kavango Region.

“It is alleged that the suspect grabbed the victim and took her to the bushes and had sexual intercourse with her and also at the family residence of the minor,” stated Matheus.

At Kuisebmond in Walvis Bay a 42-year-old woman, while walking home, was raped by an unknown man who emerged from a building under construction. The incident happened at 03:00 on Saturday in Agaat Street.

Matheus said a male person wearing a red jacket with a cap covering his face came out of the building and grabbed her by the neck. He further dragged her inside the building and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

“The suspect then took the victim’s wallet containing her personal documents, which were later found in a taxi in the Kuisebmond area.”

A 28-year-old woman was raped by two men in Karibib on Saturday evening. The two men aged 28 and 42 have been arrested.

In Ohangwena Region, an adult man was arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl last Thursday at Ohadiwa in Onamukulo village.

Matheus said the suspect approached the teenager while both were walking and proposed that she become his girlfriend, which the girl refused.

“The suspect attacked the victim, pushed her to ground and had sexual intercourse with the minor without her consent.”