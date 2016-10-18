Izinyoka off to fight in SA

Windhoek

Namibian boxer Sacky ‘Izinyoka’ Shikukuta left for Johannesburg, South Africa yesterday, where he will fight ‎Chris van Heerden for the vacant WBA Pan African Welterweight title.

Dubbed the ‘battle of the southpaws’, Izinyoka assured the nation of his readiness for the fight and promised to deliver one of the best performances in order to bring the coveted belt home. The fight will take place at the Emperor’s Palace in Johannesburg and will be televised live on Supersport on Saturday, October 22.







“Look, I know van Heerden is an experienced fighter and I respect him for that, but I’m going there only for a win and nothing else,” said Shikukutu, who has been training for the upcoming fight for the past two months. The fight is promoted by Golden Gloves Promotions.

Izinyoka has a solid record of 22 wins, three losses and one draw, with 13 of the 22 wins coming by way of knockout. He has won five of his last six fights.

Van Heerden is based in the USA and boasts a record of 24 wins, (12 via knockout) two loses (one via knockout) and one draw. He has also won five of his last six fights. – Additional source: Nampa