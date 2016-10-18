FNB gives back to the community

Lüderitz

The Lüderitz branch of First National Bank (FNB) has challenged the corporate world to emulate its example by giving back to the communities in which they operate.

FNB made a cash donation that will enable Lüderitz Junior Secondary School to renovate its classrooms.

According to FNB Lüderitz external lifestyle consultant Rolandi van Wyk, this is one of their efforts of giving back to the community.







“Our town values and passion for the community drive everything we do. We staff members of Lüderitz branch together with our family decided to volunteer to clean and paint the school classrooms, with the paints donated by FNB and Naftal Trading,” said Van Wyk.

“We support this area, invest in our communities and its people as often as possible, and at as many levels as we can, to enhance and energize the quality of life for all of us, ” further stated Van Wyk.

Van Wyk indicated this is a challenge to other businesses in town to give back to the community.