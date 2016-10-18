Boost for nascent Kavango projects

Rundu

Six newly started projects, one in each of the six constituencies in Kavango East Region, last Friday received assistance of equipment and material to start up their initiatives in their respective constituencies. The equipment and materials cost government N$150 000.

The assistance was handed over at a ceremony held in Rundu last Friday attended by the Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Doreen Sioka, who handed over a meat saw, rolls of wire for fencing, gardening tools, bags of cement, a concrete mixer and welding machines, among others, to the beneficiaries. The recipients own small businesses in bricklaying, meat supply, goat farming, welding, hairdressing, selling tents and chairs and bread-baking.

“Today I’m delighted to stand before you as a minister of gender equality and child welfare, sharing with you some of the services we offer in promoting community-based initiatives through income-generating activities,” Sioka said.

According to Sioka, the aim of the programme is to encourage community members to embrace various ways of survival in order to create jobs for themselves as well as others. “Taking into consideration the creativity and innovation of community members, the ministry is funding this project as a way of creating employment opportunities and to strengthen the earning capacity of community members,” Sioka noted.

In Mukwe Constituency, Tunema Bakery from Biro village got equipment worth N$17 000, while in Ndiyona Constituency, Nkwatite Tents and Chairs from Ndiyona village got tents and chairs worth N$28 000. In Ndonga Linena Constituency materials worth N$30 000 for a wood-carving and joinery business at Karutci village were handed over.

In Mashare Constituency Nolima Event Management CC from Tara-Tara village was given tents and chairs worth N$25 000. In Rundu Rural Constituency Josefine Sewing was given sewing machines and materials, while in Rundu Urban Caley Salon was given salon materials worth N$15 083.

All Namibians who are 18 years and older, previously disadvantaged and those that may not have collateral as security for accessing loans from financial institutions may apply for the income-generating grants.