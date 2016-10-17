Shipanga to be part of CAF awards ‘think tank’

Windhoek

Jacqui Shipanga, the mentor of Namibia’s senior women’s football team, the Brave Gladiators, was overwhelmingly nominated as a member of the 3rd Electoral College that will make crucial decisions in the organisation and hosting of the 2016 Glo-Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

According to a statement issued by the Namibia Football Association (NFA), Shipanga will be part of the decision makers in the newly expanded network of voting, as per the constitution of the electoral colleges.







Voting for this year’s Glo CAF awards will be vetted through four groups of voting colleges, namely the CAF media committee (College 1); the technical and development committee (College 2); the panel of experts (College 3), and the 54 national associations (College 4), the head coaches of National A teams, or national technical directors, as well Reunion and Zanzibar.

Shipanga, whose technical expertise has been deployed by CAF and the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) on numerous occasions, is a member of the 20-member panel of experts (journalists and television consultants).

The panel also includes other southern African experts, such as Mark Gleeson and Velile Mbuli (both South Africans).

“This is something very special to me… These are continental awards and for me to be recognised and be involved in high level events really means so much.

“I will do my best to make sure I continue to contribute to the growth of African football… This goes to show the impact of our development and exposure. A big thanks goes to the NFA and CAF for the trust and belief they have in me.”

The Glo-CAF 2016 awards Gala will be held on January 5 next year in Abuja, Nigeria.

CAF on Saturday released a 30-man list for the African Player of the Year award category, which is led by current holder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon and Dortmund), Itumelang Khune (Kaizer Chiefs and South Africa), Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns and Uganda) and Kama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns and Zimbabwe). The African Player of the Year based in Africa has 25 players on the list.