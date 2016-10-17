Namaseb and Tjiueza join FNB Namibia

FNB Namibia’s consumer and wealth segment has welcomed Jerome Namaseb as the product development, pricing and profitability manager. Namaseb graduated from the University of Manchester with a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Mathematics and Actuarial Science.

In his new role, Jerome will be responsible for the strategic positioning and growth of FNB’s Retail Products, driving the profitability of the retail base through the monitoring of product pricing and development of new products. Additionally, he will be accountable for analysing the value proposition offered by FNB relative to product pricing and features in order to assist in driving market share growth.

Mbavanga Tjiueza is the new liability specialist and will be responsible for liabilities (deposits) of the consumer banking segment.







This entails costing of new products, designing strategies for new products and establishing, aligning and managing target and budget goals as well as ensuring cost efficiency through cost control for the different branches.

Her role will also require her to focus on new markets, new business opportunities and activities with the purpose of generating additional income and revenue growth through the right pricing.

Mbavanga holds a B.Com accounting degree and a B.Com Honours degree in accounting from the University of Johannesburg. She has completed her audit articles and is registered as a chartered accountant in Namibia.