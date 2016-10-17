FNB scoops ‘Second Best Company to Work For’ award

Windhoek

FNB Namibia scooped second prize on Friday morning in the 2016 Deloitte Best Company to Work for survey.

CEO Sarel van Zyl expressed his delight with the faith and commitment by employees of the Group and thanked them for the vote of confidence.

“Employees are an integral part of the Group’s responsible business pillars and we aim to assist and enhance our employees’ experience at the Group through numerous initiatives, such as a Culture Survey – GES Scores, best bank awards, best company to work for, wellness programme, diversity celebrations, succession management programme, fused culture campaign, staff volunteerism, rewards, remuneration and recognition. Our efforts are bearing fruit as evident in the award received,” he said.







He went on to say FNB Namibia had a transformation plan designed to ensure that it had the best people working for the best employer. “The plan provides for an engaged workforce motivated by high internal morale to optimise business opportunities. Staff engagement, training, rewards, recognition, bursaries coaching, successor programmes and wellness programmes all play a part in keeping our staff dedicated, motivated and most of all – happy.”

Van Zyl added: “It is the bank’s objective to become the ‘best employer to the best people’ in Namibia by 2020. The BCTWF survey enables us to identify areas that we need to work on in order to improve the quality of life at work for all employees.

“The survey provides an indispensable source of genuine awareness and understanding of employee’s overall employment experience, which is critical in driving performance, motivation and a high level of ownership and commitment to our business.

“By participating in the survey, and subsequent sharing of the BCTWF results, the FNB Group becomes aware of the issues affecting our people. Plans will then be put in place to address matters that affect employees negatively and maintain the positive experiences.

“It is only by our collective approach that we can create the kind of workplace that we can all be proud of. This will also positively impact on our brand both internally and externally thereby positioning FNB Namibia to remain the leading financial services Group in Namibia.” Photo: Contributed