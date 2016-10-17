Female boxers set Omuthiya alight with action

Omuthiya

Spectators were kept on the edge of their seats for the entire evening during Saturday night’s boxing bonanza in Omuthiya, with the female boxers delivering some jaw-dropping action.

The bonanza, a first of its kind for the town of Omuthiya, where female pugilists exchanged blows, attracted close to 200 spectators from the town’s surrounding areas, who were all eager to witness firsthand female boxers rumbling for top honours.







The event also saw various male boxers exchanging heavy blows and displaying great skills throughout the evening, but their female counterparts stole the show and the hearts of those in attendance with their unwavering tactical skills and their overall dedication to a male-dominated sport.

A number of best performing female boxers were awarded floating trophies for their fortitude and will to excel.

The boxers came from as far away as Oshakati, Onguti, Okakororusu, and Oshifukwa.

The tournament was made possible with financial assistance from Zee Matheus, Maria Hamutenya and Beata Nashongo, who all attended the event.