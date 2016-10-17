Erongo Street Mile a success

Omaruru

The fourth edition of the Erongo Powersave Street Mile (1.6 km), which took place on Saturday at Omaruru, was hailed as a massive success by the organisers, sponsors and athletes.

With 947 participants from 1 040 entries, the event attracted one of the highest numbers in both entries and participants in its history.







“This is really a good number of participants, with record entries as well. The race is still young, but it’s already attracting the country’s top athletes. We will strive to make this the country’s number one street race in the near future,” said Berthold Karumendu, regional sports officer for Omaruru, who is also one of the event organisers.

Ninety-three athletes from Walvis Bay arrived late for the race and could not participate though. Karumendu further expressed his happiness with the organisation of logistics at the event, saying it was due to volunteers who freely availed their time. “The volunteers did a great job. They made the event very colourful,” he added.

Saturday’s race was graced by the presence of various international athletes, with five runners from Botswana taking part in the competition.

Mayor of Omaruru Hendrina Gebarhardt was on hand to congratulate the athletes and organisers: “Sport is a unifier. It brings people from different tribes, religions and races together. I hope all of you made new friends here today.

Sport also helps with the wellbeing of individuals. A healthy body equals a healthy a mind. Hence, we the Omaruru political officials will always support events like this.”

Coca-Cola were the drinks sponsors, while Omaruru Power Save, Namib Mills through their brand Pasta Polana and Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) through Windhoek Light donated a combined sponsorship of N$110 000 to make the event a success.

The results are as follows:

Senior Men (20-39 years)

1. Gold: Kefas Kondjashili – NamPol – 4:19:00

2. Silver: Jeremiah Shaliaxwe – NamPol – 4:20:00

3. Bronze: Reinhold Hilifa – Hardap – 4:23:00

Senior Women (20-39 years)

1. Gold: Nangula Ekandjo – NamPol – 5:01:00

2. Silver: Lavinia Haitope – NamPol – 5:03:00

3. Bronze: Salmi Nduviteko – NamPol – 5:08:00

Junior Men (15-19 years)

1. Gold: David Dam – Erongo – 4:29:00

2. Silver: Alaster Bagopi – Botswana – 4:39:00

3. Bronze: Paulus Daniel – Kavango West – 4:40:00

Junior Women (15-19 years)

1. Gold: Saara Martin – Oshakati – 5:21:00

2. Silver: Ndinelao Dumeni – Ohangwena – 5:34:00

3. Bronze Linda Johannes – Ohangwena – 5:36:00

Veteran Men (40-49 years)

1. Gold: Gabriel Shimi – Khomas – 4:47:00

2. Silver: David Salomon – Khomas – 4:50:06

3. Bronze: Thikonde Donatus – Kavango – 5:38:06

Veteran Women (40-49 years)

1. Gold: Sieglinde Gontes – Erongo – 6:39:00

2. Silver: Elfriede Noabes – Erongo – 8:27:00

3. Bronze: Eva Shihepo – Khomas – 9:25:00