Wanderers netball team wins Premier League

Windhoek

After enduring the pain of having to live in the shadows of their more celebrated cross-town rivals Black Africa, African Stars and Civics – FNB Wanderers netball team, the White Mares, as the team is affectionately known amongst its ardent fans, have finally awoken from their slumber.

The new-look Pionierspark outfit clinched the highly competitive Khomas Region Netball Premier League title hands down after a gruelling ten rounds of matches with an amazing 18 points tally, while also enjoying the most number of goals scored.







Khomas Nampol were crowned champions of the equally competitive division one league title – pipping Afrocat Lions on goal difference after the two teams finished tied on 24 points each.

Trustco United won the second division league tile, edging ahead of old foes Wanderers second strings.

Khomas Netball Premier League

Pos Team PW D L F A GD Pts

1 Wanderers 10 8 2 0 329 195 134 18

2 Unam 10 6 0 4 251 241 10 12

3 Tigers 10 4 2 4 322 306 16 10

4 Black Africa 10 4 2 4 285 273 12 10

5 Trustco United 10 2 3 5 236 276 -40 7

6 African Stars 10 0 1 9 98 245 -147 1

Khomas Netball 1st League

Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts

1 Nampol 13 12 0 1 434 200 173 24

2 Afrocat Lions 13 12 0 1 407 277 124 24

3 Wanderers 13 10 1 1 370 222 107 21

4 Unam Main 13 10 0 2 402 271 119 20

5 Black Africa 13 8 1 3 340 267 56 17

6 United 13 7 1 4 437 344 93 15

7 OH Military 13 7 0 4 226 156 25 14

8 Tigers 13 6 1 6 448 309 112 13

9 NUST 13 6 1 6 328 341 -13 13

10 Unam K,Dal 13 3 1 8 98 264 -166 7

11 Gom Fella 13 3 0 10 284 414 -130 6

12 Rehoboth 13 0 1 12 89 284 -195 1

13 African Stars 13 0 1 12 116 421 -305 1

Khomas Netball 2nd League

Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts

1 United 11 10 0 1 517 252 230 20

2 Wanderers 11 9 1 1 408 234 60 19

3 Afrocat L 2B 11 9 0 2 338 234 60 18

4 Afrocat L 2A 11 6 2 3 559 318 202 14

5 Black Africa 11 6 1 4 278 253 25 13

6 Afrocat L 2C 11 6 2 3 340 307 21 12

7 Labour Beauties 11 7 0 4 395 326 33 12

8 Okahandja M 11 4 0 7 261 357 -111 8

9 Afrocat L 2D 11 4 0 7 243 309 -66 8

10 Unam Main 11 4 0 7 237 265 -49 8

11Unam Khdal 11 2 1 8 98 171 -73 5

12 Afrocat L 11 2 0 9 177 479 -302 4

13 NUST 11 0 0 11 44 176 -132 0