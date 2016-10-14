Tsumeb services 300 plots for low-income groups

Tsumeb

Tsumeb Municipality has managed to service and deliver slightly over 300 residential plots to the Shack Dwellers’ Federation (SDF) to construct houses for low-income households, while those in the middle-income category are to be catered for at a later stage.

The 300 erven will accommodate people that have been living in the Soweto informal settlement sandwiched within the up-market houses of Nomtsoub location.







The land servicing process is said to have been delayed by the lack of local authority finances, as the municipality only received N$8 million from the line ministry – not enough to service over 400 plots.

“We’re done servicing the land behind Otjikoto Secondary School, where the people from Soweto will be accommodated. [Catering for the needs of] the middle class now remains a problem, because the funds were not enough. That’s why we decided to dedicate the N$8 million to the low-income group housing project through the Shack Dwellers’ Federation.

“Meanwhile, we’re busy working around the clock to provide more serviced land, which will be facilitated through public-private partnerships,” said the chief executive officer of Tsumeb Municipality, Alfeus Benjamin.

Benjamin acknowledged that there is a dire need for serviced plots and pointed out that the lack of finances hampered progress, adding that through the envisioned public-private partnership they hoped to service Extension 11 near Tsumeb airport, as well as another portion of land opposite the cultural village on the southern side of the copper town.

According to Benjamin, Tsumeb Municipality has a waiting list for residential erven of over 3 500 applicants, most of whom are correctional service officers, teachers and police officers.