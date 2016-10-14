Police to conduct random firearm searches

Tsumeb

Police in the Oshikoto Region have vowed to conduct random searches of residential areas, farms and villages once the firearm amnesty lapses by the middle of next month and thus urged holders of unlicensed firearms to voluntarily hand them over to the nearest police station.

The police said they are currently using information and preparing intelligence-led operations that will be executed when the amnesty period comes to a close, so as to start seizing firearms from those who did not take advantage of the amnesty period that ends mid-November.







The stern warning was issued on Wednesday by the regional commander of the Oshikoto police, Commissioner Anna-Marie Nainda, when she presented 34 unlicensed firearms that were handed in to the police in the region from September to date.

The arms include 25 rifles, nine pistols and 2 572 rounds of live ammunition, mainly for rifles, most of which was handed in at Okatope, Onayena, Onankali and Tsumeb.

“We are already using this information and the intelligence will be operationalised once the amnesty comes to an end. We will conduct high-profile intensive searches of houses, villages and farms.

“We know where our information is leading us and those people will not be spared. Therefore, we humbly urge them to hand over the arms now, or else they will face the full wrath of the law,” warned Commissioner Nainda.

Last month Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga officially declared an amnesty in Namibia for those surrendering illegal firearms, ammunition and armaments. He said the decision was taken by Cabinet to authorise an amnesty for those surrendering illegal firearms to the authorities.

“I further urge those having licensed firearms to always keep them in a safe place to avoid them falling into the wrong hands,” Nainda further cautioned.

It is estimated that around 500 illegal firearms have been confiscated by the police from 2013 to date. The most recent confiscation of 276 bullets, military binoculars and Koevoet uniforms led to the arrest of a farmer in the Otjozondjupa Region in May.

In early February 15 firearms, 10 000 rounds of live ammunition and military uniforms were also confiscated from another farmer in Otjozondjupa.

Nainda also called upon residents of Tsumeb with missing or stolen property to come to Tsumeb police station to identify some of the items the police have recovered and to bring proof of ownership.