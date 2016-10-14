Play, Twisted, to ensure re-twisted look

Windhoek

Full of humour and emotional depth, the fresh theatre production titled Twisted will encourage people who come from, or who have seen dysfunctional households, see things in a bright, bold and theatrical way.

In a nutshell, Twisted challenges the political correctness in unfit households through an accumulation of events. The family drama tells the story of a woman who loses her will to be a mother. In a twisted turn of events, Melissa, a maid who works for a family gave up a lot for her survival. After almost 18 years the lies, deception and betrayal unravel. On the other hand the son of the family, Robby, is faced with sexuality issues while his parents, Tobby and Louisa, are faced with their marital problems. Everything is not as it seems, but will the truth set everyone free or will it stir up more trouble…?







The answer to that question, and more is what you can expect at the premier of Twisted next week Wednesday (October 19) at the National Theater of Namibia (NTN).Director of the play and new comer to the world of theatre, Donald Matthys, says the script writing of the play started in 2014; was entered for the NTN’s TheatreZone and only afterwards did the preparations for the play come about. Matthys adds that the inspiration for Twisted is derived from different events that happened in his life. “During that period and I was and still am very grateful to the NTN for giving me this chance to share my experience and sentiments to a live audience.The experience is new and exciting. The cast is really great and energetic, which makes this whole experience a lot more enjoyable for me. We promise only the best and with the mentorship of Blessing, this production aims to please,” he expects.

The family play targets all audiences. It is produced by NTN under its Theatre Zone 2016 Project. Matthys is mentored by Award-Winning actor/writer/director Blessing Mbonambi. The play stars a very talented cast of: Ronel Ngatjiheue (Melissa), Severiano Willemse (Tobby), Lolly Tjikune (Louisa), Nythen Dien (Robby), Peo Baistile (Rosie) and Ebba (Linda). The second showing will take place next Thursday (October 20) and tickets will go for N$50 (adults),N$25 (students) and N$30 (pensioners). Tickets are available at Computicket and the NTN Box Office.