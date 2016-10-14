Lives of Dube, Tosh celebrated

Windhoek

Crucial Productions is presenting a Reggae session to celebrate the lives and legacies of Peter Tosh and Lucky Dube tonight at Martialli’s Pizza.

Crucial Selekta, the event organiser, says Tosh and Dube has so much in common including an earth day and passing on in October, just a day apart. “We present this session in this month to celebrate their lives and so much that they gave to their people through Reggae music and continue to do so through their legacies,” says Crucial Selekta. He adds that Reggae music will be on blast by reggae Djs like him with B Jah, Freddy, Ras I Free and Base FMs Reggae Xplosion. “So it’s a call for not only Tosh and Dube fans but all Reggae fans to come socialise and celebrate the lives and legacies of two of the biggest Reggae artists ever on the world stage with a massive reggae session”.







Martialli’s Pizza is situated next to the La Marmite Restaurant in Independence Avenue in the City Centre opposite Pupkewitz Honda. Entrance is N$30 and the doors open at 18h00.