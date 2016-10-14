Lawyers could finalise Groot Group sponsorship today – JJD

Windhoek

According to the chairman of the Namibia Premier League (NPL), Johnny ‘JJD’ Doeseb, the mooted N$3 million sponsorship from Groot Group Pty Ltd could be finalised today, if nothing further delays the process from the side of the lawyers.

As reported by New Era Sport earlier this week, the three-year N$3 million sponsorship deal between Groot Group and the NPL is yet to be officially signed and sealed, as lawyers from both sides were yet to put the final touches to the agreement from a legal perspective.







But Doeseb yesterday indicated otherwise, saying the delay in finalising the agreement was unfortunate, but that it was also equally important to accord the lawyers sufficient time and space to fully apply themselves to the task at hand and to deliver a fully packaged product.

“In fact, as we speak I believe they should be almost ready and by tomorrow (Friday) they should have a finished product. The delay was needed in order to make sure everything is in place and that both parties are happy,” Doeseb noted. “You see, with contracts things can get very complicated at times and one party could use certain loopholes in the contract to override the other party. Therefore, it’s very important to take time with these kind of things.”

“I understand the pressure and whatnot, but we also have the obligation to protect certain interests of the league and that’s why we just can’t jump and sign off things, because the public is angry or the media is giving us sleepless nights,” he remarked.

Speaking to New Era Sport earlier this week, league spokesperson Cassius Moetie said the NPL was also still awaiting a response from Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) regarding the NPL’s efforts to bring Tafel Lager on board as one of the sponsors.

“We made our representation and the NBL is still entertaining what they have in front of them. So, at this stage all we can do is just wait, because it would be premature to comment on the issue,” he said at the time.