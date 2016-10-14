Industry Loop: Friends or Fans

I have noticed with great disappointment that the upcoming and underground musicians are making music for their friends. Why would that be a disappointment…that’s what you are asking mos nuh? It’s disappointing because these are the same people that beg event’s organisers at every corner to book them for shows.

Here is the issue that I have with musicians making music for their friends but demand to get shows. When you were in the studio, making that specific song with your friends cheering you on…it seemed like the coolest record for you and your friends. The problem is, as neutral person…having forced to watch you perform (after successfully begging to get unto the performance slot) gets annoyed at everything you do on stage. Friends usually have key words and physical movements that are sentimental well because perhaps of a certain occasion that they shared that certain word of physical movement.

You will end up doing these movements on stage. You will end up singing/rapping these key words that only make sense to your friends and not to neutrals. Still sounds harmless right? Not for an event’s organiser. An event’s organiser wants to book entertainers that will have everybody singing and dancing along to their art on stage.







A sight where people are just standing there and looking at this underground entertainer boring them to death is a trouble sight for event’s organisers. I am hammering the events factor because that is one of the biggest revenue streams for an entertainer. Underground entertainers need to learn that their friends will never buy their material.

In Namibia? Your friend kama buying your album? LOL. “Eks dan jou bruh, hoe will jy vir my charge” mentality has been the downfall of many entertainers. Friends will also never help you with an honest assessment on your art.

Because friends are friends, they will cheer for you regardless of your *%#@ song. Why? Because that’s the squad’s shit song. It has a sentimental value to it. Neutrals on the one hand do not give a rat’s ass about your sentimentality. That neutral paid and they want value for money.

Underground entertainers…forget about your friends. Make music for the general public. This is after you have done market research and determined your target, go for it. You will remain underground and that annoying oak that hustles event’s organizers if you keep making music for your friends.

Until the next Loop, we say #GMTM

Song of the week: Omsaane Niihana: Penuna

Flop of the week: Any “musics” by Omalenga Entertainment

Are you going to have a stand at the 10th Annual Namport Erongo Business & Tourism Expo and in need of an MC to bring your product/service to life? Contact NSK for a quote at naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)