Countdown starts to Oktoberfest

WINDHOEK

It is that time of the year again when Namibians join in on the world’s largest cultural fair, the 58th annual Windhoek Oktoberfest on October 28-29 at the SKW Sports Ground here.

This is preceded for the second consecutive year by its Cape Town version on October 21-22 at the Hillcrest Quary, Durbanville. A much anticipated event on the Namibian entertainment calendar, the annual event celebrated all over the world with the Oktoberfest in Windhoek regarded as the best in Africa. It brings millions of people together globally in celebration of authenticity and culture. Apart from guests from neighboring countries such as Angola, Botswana and South Africa, the Windhoek Oktoberfest annually attracts guests from countries as far as India; the United States of America (USA); Austria and Germany.







Chairperson of the Windhoek Oktoberfest committee, Norbert Wurm, attributes the high attendance to the rich culture and tradition it celebrates. “The Windhoek Oktoberfest offers great German food, with traditional games and activities, and of course our excellent Namibian beer, brewed according to the purity law, the Reinheitsgebot of 1516 – a philosophy which also celebrates its 500th anniversary this year. One of the highlights every year is the world-class entertainment by the original Oktoberfest band – the Kirchdorfer – straight from the Oktoberfest in Münich, where they’ve been performing in the Hacker-Festzelt since 1994.”

Wurm adds that the partnership between SKW and Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, to host the Windhoek Oktoberfest annually, has proven a strong one that continues to master the ability to bring thousands of visitors together for a memorable weekend. The Windhoek Oktoberfest has seen tremendous growth in popularity over the past few years with a steady rise in the number of visitors, about 5000 people, and the number is expected to rise again this year.”

Supporters of Oktoberfest can look forward to the traditional Bavarian games, including the ever-popular mechanical bull-riding, archery, log-sawing and beer-lifting for the ladies. “The Windhoek Oktoberfest celebrates authentic German traditions, a great atmosphere fueled by Namibian passion and quality local beers in addition to the ‘Festbier’ specially brewed for the Windhoek Oktoberfest. Traditional Bavarian costumes – the ‘Dirndl’ for the ladies and the ‘Lederhosen’ for the gents – also form a great part of the atmosphere of these celebrations.”

Tickets are available at Computicket at Shoprite and Checkers outlets. Tickets for Online purchase go for N$100 on Friday, N$110 on Saturday and N$160 for the weekend. At the door it is N$130 on Friday and N$150 on Saturday. Gates will open on Friday at 16h00 until late and on Saturday at 10h00 until late.