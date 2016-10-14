African dance feature of Dancing Cocktails tonight

Windhoek

It’s dancing cocktails tonight with the First Rain Dance Theatre and Namibia’s Premier contemporary dance company presents a night around the African dance at Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC)’s Terrace.

Award-winning choreographer, Haymich Olivier, and international dancing sensation, Tulimelila Shityuwete, are once more bring the public the best of their knowledge through an introduction to basic African Dance techniques, as well as delighting the crowd with performances. Alexandrine Guinot, FNCC communication officer, says as part of FNCC’s mandate to promote a dancing culture in the capital, thereby supporting Namibian talents, dances will be viewed in close connection with Sub-Saharan African music traditions and Bantu cultivation of rhythm. “African dance utilises the concept of polyrhythm as well as total body articulation,” she says.







Guinot adds that the dancing cocktails shows are social platforms for dance lovers to socialize through dancing. Olivier and Shityuwete will be giving a few demonstrations and conducting a quick dance class for the dancers who are interested in learning African dance. Each month the FNCC features a selected dance style with expert instructors demonstrating an array of striking moves of the featuring dance styles for audiences to follow. Tickets are N$70 single andN$120 couple and the show starts at 19h00.