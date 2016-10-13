Unam probes claims against lecturer

Ongwediva

The University of Namibia (Unam) has despatched a team of investigators to its Hifikepunye Pohamba Campus in Ongwediva to investigate issues of victimisation levelled against Integrated Media Technology lecturer Angelina Amushigamo. The investigation follows a student demonstration demanding the immediate removal of Amushigamo.

The students in the petition handed over to the management of Unam last week accused Amushigamo of victimisation and purposefully failing students. The team, which has been on campus since Monday, was expected to finalise their investigation by yesterday and report back to management.







Unam spokesperson John Haufiku confirmed that a team has been dispatched to the northern campus. Student Representative Council deputy president Shiweva Petrus Ishitile said the investigation team is currently on campus conducting interviews with the affected students.

Ishitile maintained that the students would forge ahead with their planned actions if management does not provide them with a written response. He said it is not enough to send a team onto campus without giving them a written response, saying they have also put their concerns on paper.

“We want management to inform us as to how long we should wait before action is taken. All we know at the moment is that there is an investigation team on campus,” Ishitile remarked.

The university had been given until yesterday to remove Amushigamo from office, or else face unspecified actions. Haufiku last week told New Era that once investigations have been completed recommendations will be made to determine the way forward. He, however, maintained that a lecturer cannot lawfully be removed from office in five working days, as demanded by the irate students.

“But when there is immediate conflict, a temporary replacement can be made to work with the students while the issue is being resolved,” Haufiku explained.

In cases where the investigation finds the students’ complaints to be legitimate, the university is usually obliged to take disciplinary action against a staff member implicated.