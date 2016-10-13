Lüderitz Correctional Facility tournament a success

Lüderitz

The recently held open sports tournament organised by Lüderitz Correctional Facility has been hailed a huge success by the organisers. The tourney was held at the Lüderitz Sport Complex.

Lüderitz Correctional Facility availed N$17 500 to help the organisers with the smooth hosting of the tournament, which attracted 12 football teams, of which five were from Correctional Services.







The five teams were from Oluno, Gobabis, Hardap, Keetmanshoop and Lüderitz.

Superintendent and sport coordinator Idalin Simba said the aim of the tournament is to create public awareness about the role of the correctional services.

Another objective is to bring correctional officers and members of the public together – hence the decision to make it an open tournament, wherein all teams can participate. The tournament consisted of five different sport codes: football, netball, volleyball, darts and billiards.

The results are as follows:

In the football category, Rush–Up FC scooped top honours and pocketed a handsome N$5 000, while 2nd-placed Hardap Correctional Facility took home N$2 500 and Atlanta Bucks FC pocketed N$1 500 for finishing third.

Gobabis Correctional Facility won the netball category and walked away with N$1 800. Second-placed Keetmanshoop Correctional Facility received N$1 200 and third place went to Lüderitz Correctional Facility, which received N$800.

In the volleyball category, first place went to Lüderitz Correctional Facility, that got N$1 500, while 2nd place went to Oluno Correctional Facility (N$900) and 3rd to Keetmanshoop Correctional Facility (N$500).

The tournament was co-sponsored by Seaflower, FNB, Naftal Trading, Lüderitz Nest Hotel, Old Mutual and Our Dream Bar.