Giving back…

As part of its social responsibility and in its bid to uplift the youth through various interventions, the Social Security Commission (SSC) yesterday sponsored brand new football and netball gear worth N$20 000 to the Otjinene Sport and Culture Association (OSCA). Besides the gear, SSC also handed over various sports equipment such as water bottles, beeps and soccer ball pumps amongst many other items. Pictured here, from left, are Pasana Muvangua (OSCA acting president), Melvin Kamenje (player), Unomengi Kauapirura (SSC’s manager for communication and marketing), Hitjivirue Kaputuaza (player) and Rauna Mathias (SSC public relations assistant).





