First ever reunion planned for St Boniface

Rundu

St Boniface College (SBC) which is located 35 kilometres east of Rundu along the Kavango River is planning to have its first ever reunion function to reunite former learners with the intention to build a database of alumni and networks that will serve as pools for knowledge-sharing so as to further develop the school.

The reunion is planned for November 26 with a number of activities lined up, as well as speeches by respected guest speakers like Agriculture Minister John Mutorwa and well-known academic, Dr Joseph Diescho, who are scheduled to grace the event with their presence.







“Their presence is, however, yet to be confirmed but planning is at an advanced stage,” said Sylvester Wayiti, one of the main organisers.

Wayiti is a former St Boniface learner who currently works as a senior manager for the engineering services department of Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (CENORED). He says for the event to materialise the school is busy soliciting funds from organisations and former learners.

“Sponsorships are also welcome. To this effect, over 50 institutions nationwide have been contacted by the organising committee, with official sponsorship letters already delivered,” Wayiti said.

He added: “Although the response from the sponsorship letters is not positive we hope that with the event becoming known we will see positive response from the nation in the form of either monetary assistance, logistical support or event management advice, to mention but a few. Wayiti says St Boniface has become a national school, where learners from all parts of the country are enrolled and are being prepared for positions in various spheres of the economy.

“We believe SBC has contributed and continues to contribute significantly to education in not only Kavango, but Namibia as a whole, as we see the school enrolling learners from across the country. We request companies to kindly assist the school in this drive.”

For any queries interested persons could kindly contact members of the organising committee: Kathy at 081-236 3113; Silvester at 081-147 4734 or alternatively Principal Marry Yesudasan at 066-259 601. Readers can also follow the event on Facebook by going to ‘St Boniface College Sambyu Reunion Page’ for updates.