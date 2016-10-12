NPL, Groot Group sponsorship deal still just words

Windhoek

Although not fully armed with enough information at the time of New Era Sport’s enquiry, spokesperson of the Namibia Premier League (NPL) Cassius Moetie yesterday confirmed that the recently announced sponsorship agreement between the NPL and Groot Group Pty Ltd is at this stage still just “word of mouth”.

Announcing the sponsorship last week, NPL chairman Johnny Doeseb assured the nation that everything was in place as far the agreement between the two parties was concerned and that only a few nitty-gritties needed to be ironed out by their respective lawyers before the deal can officially be sealed.







However, Moetie yesterday confirmed that lawyers from both sides have not yet met to finalise the mooted three-year N$3 million sponsorship agreement by putting pen to paper – meaning at this stage the agreement is not yet official, but mere talk.

“At this stage I don’t have any new updates on the sponsorship agreement, as I was out of town attending the ICT Summit, but I can confirm that NPL lawyers have not yet met with their Groot Group counterparts to finalise the agreement from a legal perspective. Let me rather call the office and get back to you tomorrow (today), as I need to double-check with the office if the lawyers have met or not, but I highly doubt if they have met,” Moetie said.

On the NPL’s negotiations with Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) in an effort to bring Tafel Lager on board as one of the league sponsors, Moetie said the NPL’s presentation was still being considered by the NBL and, hence, it would be premature at this stage to comment on the issue, as they are still waiting on an official response from NBL.